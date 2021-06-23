Cancel
Hong Kong’s biggest pro-democracy paper shutters as Beijing cracks down

By Joyce Hackel
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s biggest and only mass-circulation, pro-democracy newspaper is publishing its final issue. The move comes a week after authorities froze the outlet’s bank accounts, raided its offices and arrested top editors. We hear from a reporter at the paper. The World’s Carol Hills also talks with Tom Grundy, the editor of the Hong Kong Free Press about the chilling effect the closure has had on the island’s media landscape.

www.pri.org
