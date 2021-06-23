Cancel
After 18 years at Gitmo and CIA black sites, the ‘Osama bin Laden of Southeast Asia’ gets his day in court

By Patrick Winn
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHambali, an Indonesian pegged as al-Qaeda’s mastermind in Southeast Asia, was accused of plotting the “second wave” of 9/11 attacks. Now, these claims will get aired out. After languishing in Guantanamo, Hambali will be brought to court in Washington, DC, this summer. Patrick Winn has the story.

