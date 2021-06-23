Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Transferred to 60-day IL

The Mets split a doubleheader with the Nationals yesterday in Washington DC. Francisco Lindor led the way in the first game, driving in five runs and hitting two home runs en route to a 5-1 Mets victory. While David Peterson did not pitch deep enough into the game to earn the victory, he still struck out six batters over 4 2⁄3 innings. His command was shaky, but he gave the Mets enough to notch the victory. Aaron Loup allowed his inherited runner to score—the only run the Nats would score in the game—but the Mets’ bullpen otherwise held the Nationals at bay, although they needed to burn Loup, Miguel Castro, Seth Lugo, and Trevor May.