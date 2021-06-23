Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Transferred to 60-day IL
The Mets moved Lucchesi (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. The move is simply a procedural one, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster while Lucchesi, undergoing Tommy John surgery Thursday, misses the remainder of 2021. Lucchesi's season-ending injury came at an unfortunate time for the lefty, as he'd held opponents to one run or fewer in five consecutive outings after a few rough performances in April and May.www.cbssports.com