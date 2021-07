After 4 days with near or above a 100 degree heat index, rounds of rain will end the heat wave. A front will push into the Susquehanna Valley Thursday with showers and a few thunderstorms along with some heavy down pours, keeping us near 80. As the front settles overhead on on Friday, we'll have more rounds of showers. Look for clouds and more scattered showers Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. It'll start to dry out for the Fourth, but at this time can't rule out a shower as we bounce back to near 80. It'll warm up early next week as we approach 90 by mid week, but we don't see the intense heat returning. Showers chances will increase later in the week.