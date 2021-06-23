Cancel
Britney Spears Isn't Allowed to Remove Her IUD Under Conservatorship

By Christopher Luu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, ever, Britney Spears is speaking at a hearing regarding her longstanding conservatorship, which drew worldwide attention when the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears aired. The superstar has been under a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008, though the public was never given a reason why. According to CNN, her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, referred to Britney as "an adult child in the throes of a mental health crisis" back in February 2008. During the trial, which had #FreeBritney supporters gathering outside the Los Angeles County's Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Spears said the conservatorship extended to her body, stating that she was not allowed to have additional children, get married, or even take out her IUD.

Lynne Spears
Person
Britney Spears
#Conservatorship#Mental Health#The New York Times#Cnn
