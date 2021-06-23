Johnny Cash Estate Posts Gorgeous Glowing Photo of June Carter Cash Remembering Her Birthday
The beautiful, passionate spirit of June Carter Cash lives on. And the Johnny Cash estate honored her Wednesday with a gorgeous photo of the remarkable woman. The tweet: “Celebrating the life of June Carter Cash, who was born on this day in 1929.” And in the photo, you can see a young version of the legendary singer. She’s smiling. The sun hits her face just right, giving her face a natural glow. The photo catches her as she’s pulling back her long, brunette hair. It’s probably from the late 1960s.outsider.com