Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Johnny Cash Estate Posts Gorgeous Glowing Photo of June Carter Cash Remembering Her Birthday

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The beautiful, passionate spirit of June Carter Cash lives on. And the Johnny Cash estate honored her Wednesday with a gorgeous photo of the remarkable woman. The tweet: “Celebrating the life of June Carter Cash, who was born on this day in 1929.” And in the photo, you can see a young version of the legendary singer. She’s smiling. The sun hits her face just right, giving her face a natural glow. The photo catches her as she’s pulling back her long, brunette hair. It’s probably from the late 1960s.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

110K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
John Carter Cash
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
June Carter Cash
Person
Maybelle Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnny Was#Tennessee Football#University Of Tennessee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash is All Smiles With Cindy and Marty Stuart in Throwback Pic Posted by His Estate

The Johnny Cash estate teased back to a time four decades ago when the country icon was touring Down Under with one of his daughter and one of his best friends. “Cindy Cash, Johnny, and Marty Stuart all smiles backstage at the Hordern Pavilion (Sydney, Australia) on June 19, 1981. See more images or even submit your own on the Tour History section of the official Johnny Cash website.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

June Carter Cash’s Daughter Carlene Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Mom With Fun ‘Fashion’ Pic

Country singer and songwriter Carlene Carter took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to her mother, June Carter Cash, with a fun fashion pic. The post features Carlene wearing a bikini top with a Mickey and Minnie Mouse skirt while she dons classic sunglasses. “I started my solo career in 1978 when ‘Carlene Carter’ my 1st album was released. Since then, I’ve had quite an adventure as an entertainer and songwriter! It’s my Mommas birthday today so we’re celebrating on @watchmandolin with our 2nd show which is a small collection of all these years.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ Debuts on TV in 1969

“Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” Of course the country legend opened his new variety show with his classic greeting 52 Junes ago today. On June 7, 1969, Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, were the hosts of the new The Johnny Cash Show. The two were near newlyweds, celebrating their first wedding anniversary three months earlier. And if you flipped on the TV, you’d also catch the usuals who accompanied Cash and his wife on so many tours. The Carter Family often performed on the show, as did the Statler Brothers. So did Carl Perkins and Cash’s backing band, the Tennessee Three.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley: June Carter Described the King Trying to Play like Johnny Cash

While Elvis Presley was famously the one to tell June Carter of Johnny Cash, few fans of the trio know just how envious of Cash Elvis was. From touring together during their early careers, to rumors of a relationship amidst Elvis staying over at her house to “rest” after tours, it’s no secret that Presley and June Carter were close friends during his lifetime.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

What 'Walk the Line' Got Wrong About Johnny Cash and June Carter

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were two strong-willed artists who shared a love story that was the stuff of myth. The Oscar-winning 2005 biopic Walk the Line, illustrated that history for mainstream audiences. And while the film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, is certainly entertaining there is so much more to learn about the turbulent, honky-tonk romance which mesmerized a generation of country fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

6 Things You Didn't Know About June Carter Cash

When you think of country music duos, June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash immediately come to mind. The two defined what power couple meant before people even knew the term and country fans will remember their names for generations to come. While Johnny is certainly a legend, June Carter is...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

New Johnny Cash Live Album From 1968 ‘At the Carousel Ballroom’ to Be Released

A Johnny Cash live concert from 1968 will be released as an album, Johnny Cash, At the Carousel Ballroom, on September 24. In the span of 13 months in the late 1960s, Johnny Cash released two seminal live albums, 1968’s At Folsom Prison and 1969’s At San Quentin. In between those two live prison concerts in California, Johnny performed at The Carousel Ballroom in San Francisco on April 24, 1968. Of course, The Carousel wasn’t a prison. It was a counterculture venue in the heart of Haight-Ashbury that was briefly operated as a collective by Jefferson Airplane and The Grateful Dead, among others. The venue was later rebranded as The Fillmore West.
Celebritiesnewslanes.com

Elvis and June Carter: Her son suspected they had an affair – 'Johnny Cash was jealous'

Incredibly, it was Elvis who introduced June to Johnny’s music when he used to sing one of Johnny’s earliest hits, Cry Cry Cry, as he tuned his guitar. June later said: “Elvis was stooped down on one knee and grasping a guitar trying to tune it to somewhere near the correct pitch to make a correct chord ring. (He would sing) ‘Everybody knows where you go when the sun goes down, Ah-ummm, Ah-ummm’ and he’d strike the guitar again. Plink, plunk: ‘Ah-ummm …’
Musicgranthshala.com

Lenny Kravitz’s Song ‘Johnny Cash’ Is Not About Johnny Cash

The songs and life story of Johnny Cash had a huge impact on popular culture. For example, Lenny Kravitz released a song called “Johnny Cash”. While the song mentions Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, Kravitz revealed that it’s not actually about the legendary country/classic rock singer. Here’s a look at why Kravitz wrote the song and how the world reacted to it.
San Francisco, CAgratefulweb.com

The Johnny Cash concert recorded by Owsley Stanley in 60s San Francisco

On September 24, the Owsley Stanley Foundation and Renew Records/BMG will release Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968, an historic and never-heard live concert recorded in San Francisco by innovative sound wizard Owsley Stanley. Captured in the heart of Haight-Ashbury, just days before the release of Cash’s iconic At Folsom Prison album (and over six months before the arrival of the equally revered At San Quentin), At The Carousel Ballroom serves as a third essential - and wholly unique - live document from the era, a moment of cultural collision, with Cash leaning into songs about society’s outcasts, while playing a venue operated by The Jefferson Airplane and Grateful Dead.
MusicPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Country Artists Who Have Come Out as Gay [PICTURES]

Ty Herndon and Billy Gilman made headlines in November 2014 by revealing they were gay within hours of each other ... but they weren't the first country artists to make such an announcement, nor the last. From Chely Wright -- the first well-known country star to come out, in 2010...
Celebritiesnewslanes.com

Elvis Presley's father detailed real reason the King left Priscilla Presley

Elvis Presley first met Priscilla Presley (née Beaulieu) in Germany while he was stationed in the army. The star, who had found a great deal of success already in America, was drafted in 1958 during which he went to Friedberg, Germany. During this time he met the young Priscilla. After their relationship blossomed, he brought her back to live with him in Graceland in 1963. The couple were married in 1967 after being together for almost a decade. A year later, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born.