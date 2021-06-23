Johnny Cash Estate Posts Gorgeous Glowing Photo of June Carter Cash Remembering Her Birthday

“Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” Of course the country legend opened his new variety show with his classic greeting 52 Junes ago today. On June 7, 1969, Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, were the hosts of the new The Johnny Cash Show. The two were near newlyweds, celebrating their first wedding anniversary three months earlier. And if you flipped on the TV, you’d also catch the usuals who accompanied Cash and his wife on so many tours. The Carter Family often performed on the show, as did the Statler Brothers. So did Carl Perkins and Cash’s backing band, the Tennessee Three.