Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Relief, but Little Satisfaction for the Euros' Three Group of Death Survivors

By Jonathan Wilson
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

In the end, Group F at the Euros, the competition's Group of Death, finished as it had begun, with France on top, Germany second and Portugal in position to qualify for the knockout stage sitting in third. But the route it took to get there was extraordinary. Twice, Hungary had the lead over Germany in Munich before being pegged back to a 2-2 draw that ultimately sealed its elimination. Had Hungary won, there was a serious danger of Germany going out in the group stage for the second straight major competition. Instead, Germany now faces a trip to Wembley Stadium to face England in the round of 16.

Topping the group for France means it will take on Switzerland, while Portugal, having qualified out of third place as it did five years ago en route to winning the title, will take on the world's No. 1-ranked side, Belgium. But none of these three teams will feel entirely satisfied with the start they’ve had at the competition. France, as is often the critique of Didier Deschamps's side, never seemed to get into anything like top gear, while there are major questions about the defenses of both Germany and Portugal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BrzT_0adRBzZv00
Getty Images (2)/Sipa USA (1)

After the defeat to Germany in the second group game, Portugal coach Fernando Santos made a number of changes. Bruno Fernandes, so out of sorts over the first two games, inhibited perhaps by playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and denying him the primacy he enjoys at Manchester United, was omitted, with João Moutinho coming into the midfield, where Renato Sanches replaced William Carvalho alongside Danilo. There may have been some improvement, but defensively Portugal was still poor—perhaps not quite as bad as it had been in Germany, but still far from the solidity that brought the title five years ago.

The first half was enlivened by two hugely controversial penalty decisions. First, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz penalized Hugo Lloris for a punch on Danilo as the two challenged for a cross for the right. It’s the sort of incident that probably should be given as a foul, but very rarely is. France protested, but Ronaldo converted, his fourth goal of the tournament and his 108th in total for Portugal, putting him one behind Iranian great Ali Daei’s all-time men's international scoring record.

But just before halftime, France got a questionable penalty of its own, with Mateu Lahoz perhaps evening the balance. Right back Nelson Semedo, having had a torrid night against Robin Gosens in Portugal’s defeat to Germany, had the unenviable task of trying to deal with Kylian Mbappé, who operated on the left as Colentin Tolisso came in on the French right. Semedo largely performed well, before straining a tight muscle and being replaced by Diogo Dalot.

But Mbappé, who has been a little way from his best in the tournament, started quietly. He had one opportunity midway through the first half, running onto a Paul Pogba throughball, but his involvement was limited until the final minute of the opening half when he collapsed while running alongside Semedo. Mateu Lahoz gestured that he’d seen a push and gave the penalty, which Karim Benzema converted for his first goal for France since his lengthy exile from the national team was ended. Benzema and Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid strike partnership, then walked off chatting with arms draped over each other’s shoulders at halftime. The two were just as influential in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB4lN_0adRBzZv00
David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

Having waited six years since his previous France goal, it took Benzema just three minutes to get his next, running onto another magnificent pass from Pogba. But before the hour was reached, Ronaldo had his second of the night, equaling Daei’s record from the penalty spot after Jules Koundé had handled his attempted cross—and about this penalty call, there was no doubt. France might have had a second penalty of its own in the final minute, when Tolisso seemed to be fouled by Fernandes, who had entered as a substitute, but play carried on, and the two Euro 2016 finalists played to a draw.

By then it barely mattered, but there was a time, with Hungary leading after the 11th minute, going level from the 66th to 68th minutes and then leading again until the 84th minute in Munich, that there had been a period of real jeopardy for Portugal, during which Rui Patricio made a stunning save on a shot from Pogba, pushing his shot against the post and then blocking the follow-up from Antoine Griezmann.

Over the course of the night, Portugal went from topping the group, to being eliminated, to being safe in third, while Germany went from the brink of a humiliating exit to an automatic qualifier in second. Hungary's valiant attempts were for naught, despite at one point provisionally being in second before succumbing to Leon Goretzka's late goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4Kdo_0adRBzZv00
Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

As for France, which had already secured a last-16 berth entering the day, Pogba's performance and Benzema's goals aside, Les Bleus were far from their best. The attacking trident, despite Benzema’s end product on Wednesday, still does not look as well-balanced as it did three years ago. Mbappé has been quiet in this tournament, while Griezmann drops so deep that at times he barely seems like a forward. The experiment with Toliso did not offer any extra fluidity.

Portugal, meanwhile, still looks extremely reliant on Ronaldo, with none of its other creators really firing. The bigger concern for Santos, though, given his instincts, is probably sorting out a defense that has now conceded six goals in its past two games and will face a Belgium side whose attack is building into this tournament. And Germany, too, looked distinctly rickety. The Group of Death may have comprised the last two world champions and the defending European champion, but none of them have been convincing so far.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Leon Goretzka
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
William Carvalho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group F#Group Of Death#Spanish#Iranian#French#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
UEFAkeirradnedge.com

UEFA EURO 2020: Another record night for Ronaldo as Group of Death powers march on

KEIR RADNEDGE REPORTING —- World champions France, European title-holders Portugal and Germany all march on after the dramatic grand climax to the Euro 2020 group stage. The duels between France and Portugal in Budapest as well as the clash of Germany and Hungary in Munich both ended 2-2. The overall losers in the so-called Group of Death were Hungary who finished bottom of the table despite a brave performance in the Allianz Arena.
Soccercricketsoccer.com

Euro 2020: The stars of the Group Stage

What a breathtaking group stage it was! Some of the matches and goals were right there at the top and already a part of football’s folklore. From today, the Round of 16 would start and let us take a look at the stars of the group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo. The...
Socceropoyi.com

Proud of Portugal's efforts in Euro 2020, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal lost 0-1 to Belgium in the R16 match in the Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that his side failed to match their 2016 exploits. We did everything we could to retain the title of European champions, Ronaldo said. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday he was "proud" of holders...
UEFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Karim Benzema Turns Things Around In Just Four Minutes For France

Karim Benzema turned the entire Euro 2020 last 16 game between France and Switzerland on its head in just four second half minutes. France were many people's pre-tournament favourites but Switzerland landed a shock blow on Monday night when Haris Seferovic headed the opener after 15 minutes. It was a...
Soccerfootball-news24.com

Karim Benzema equals Zidane, before adding to France’s personnel woes

France’s alarming injury woes have been added to even further this evening, during the nation’s meeting with Switzerland. Didier Deschamps’ men are of course locked in action with the Swiss at present, in a Euro 2020 Last-16 showdown. Les Bleus headed into proceedings as overwhelming favourites to advance, and with...
UEFAjusticenewsflash.com

Euro 2020: Switzerland beats world champion France on penalties | Euro2020 News

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappe’s kick, won 5-4 and advanced to the quarter-finals. On Monday, in the last 16 matches of the 2020 European Cup, Switzerland defeated world champion France 5-4 in a penalty shootout because Kylian Mbappé missed the point after a 3-3 draw in Bucharest. The decisive penalty in the ball fight.
Soccernewagebd.net

Mbappe the culprit as Switzerland stun France on penalties

Switzerland defeated world champions France 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday as Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive spot-kick in the shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw in Bucharest. Mario Gavranovic equalised in the 90th minute as Switzerland came from two goals down before Yann...
UEFAthebharatexpressnews.com

UEFA EURO 2020: Watch what Cristiano Ronaldo said to Belgian Thibaut Courtois after Portugal’s exit | Football news

After the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen chatting quickly with Belgian Thibaut Courtois.© TBEN. Defending champions Portugal left the European Championships after losing 0-1 to Belgium in Seville. Cristiano Ronaldo showed the weird spark, but the 36-year-old neither broke the international scoring record nor added to his five for Euro 2020. The Portuguese star was eclipsed by Thorgan Hazard, whose superb strike remotely settled what was a last 16 draw in Spain. Belgium will now face Italy in a blockbuster quarter-final clash on July 2 (local time). As Thorgan Hazard’s brilliant goal was the night’s strongest goal, the real viral moment came after the final whistle.
UEFAsportsmedia101.com

UEFA EURO 2020 Group C Matchday Three Preview: where to watch, team news, prediction

AUS – 2-0 loss vs. Netherlands. This game will have significant implications when it comes to knockout stage qualification. Both teams are currently tied on sports with three points, but Ukraine currently has the upper hand by one more goal scored. Ukraine has been able to score two goals in both matches, and in both matches, the goals were scored by Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. The Ukrainians will hope to keep the goals flowing as they take on a solid Austrian team that will be looking to redeem themselves after their 2-0 loss to Netherlands. Marko Arnautovic will be returning after his one match suspension, so he will be hoping to add some goals to Austria’s cause.