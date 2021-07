Phillies left-hander Bailey Falter had pitched beautifully for four scoreless innings on Monday night at Great American Ball Park. He struck out six. He generated weak contact throughout. He put the Phillies in position to win their first two-city road trip since Sept. 2-8, 2019. But after Falter allowed a one-out pinch-hit single in the seventh, Phillies manager Joe Girardi thought the reliever had reached his limit at a season-high 66 pitches. He summoned Neftalí Feliz from the bullpen to protect a two-run lead. Feliz had not pitched in the big leagues since Aug. 13, 2017. He walked a batter, hit a batter and served up a grand slam to Nick Castellanos in a 12-4 loss.