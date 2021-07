Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a leg injury in Game 4, and the MRI results show the best-case scenario. The entire state of Milwaukee has figuratively held its breath for the past 24 hours. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his leg and was in a lot of pain. He was out for the remainder of the contest, and he was sorely missed as the Atlanta Hawks routed the Bucks 110-88. The loss hurts, but the potential of missing their two-time MVP for a crucial Game 5 is the primary concern for Milwaukee.