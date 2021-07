In the paper today one of the Pack players said the NCAA ruined their chances of winning a championship. I beg to differ. The players are to blame for turning down the vaccine. And if they turned down the vaccine did they remain in a bubble or did they go about business as usual? Since no other team had any issues we can assume their behavior was careless and reckless. Because they are young they will likely recover from their illness and live long and productive lives. Good luck to all the Pack Players and coaches.