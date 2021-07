He has 3 years of eligibility left & has gotten some reserve snaps since his 1st year. I would expect that to only continue or increase. He has had some injuries. He also opted out much of the Covid season, although he came back for part of it. Whoever plays in front of him will be very good. He is listed at 260, which I think is light for his position so an area for improvement which he has the time to do. Bottom line, we need the depth. We won't make it through the season, without it, as someone will get dinged up and miss time. It always happens and the opportunity will be there for whomever is ready.