Charlottesville, VA

Kid local to Charlottesville. Grew up a UVa fan but other teams recruited

By ChathamHoo Joined:
 7 days ago

Him harder. Seems likely he's going elsewhere but there's a pipedream that he's reclassifying to give an extra body since Murphy stayed in the draft. Okay, that's just my pipedream. We did offer, on the first day of actual offers, but didn't recruit him hard before that and haven't been after him as hard as some other teams have. Personally, I think he's a perfect fit to play the 2 for Syracuse but would love for him to be at UVa. I'm not sure if CTB thinks he has the ballhandling skills to be a 3 for us. We'll see what happens.

#Uva#Syracuse#Ctb
