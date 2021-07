Eight Borussia Dortmund players have qualified for the quarterfinals of the European Championships, and we have some very exciting matches in store for us. Borussia Dortmund trio Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier played a crucial role for Belgium as they overcame the challenge of Portugal in the round of 16. Their reward is a quarterfinal clash against Italy, who are currently on a 31 game unbeaten run. The two sides will meet in Munich on Friday for what is undoubtedly the most mouth-watering clash of the round.