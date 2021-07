It was an overall decent weekend for the Bats, taking two out of three from the Indianapolis Indians. On Friday, the starting pitching was pretty much a fail but Cionel “Cyanide” Perez and Carson “City” Fulmer both pitched well from the pen. From the offensive side, Alejo “Aloha” Lopez was 3 for 5 with double and three runs scored, Logan Morrison and Narciso “Babbling” Crook drove in two and had two for four nights. Michael De Leon smacked a dinger. The bigger news was that manager Pat Kelly was ejected when an umpire’s belt broke, and it was pretty hilarious.