Notre Dame Football: Realistic expectations for Ian Book in 2021

Rashod Bateman comes to the Baltimore Ravens with the opportunity to not only rejuvenate the offense but also put up immediate big numbers. Sitting with two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft — even if both were after the No. 25 pick — the Baltimore Ravens had a number of options but it seemed clear that wide receiver was definitely on the table. And it just so happened that, in a deep class at the position, an instant-impact player in Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman fell in their laps.