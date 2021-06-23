Notre Dame Football: Realistic expectations for Ian Book in 2021
The Notre Dame Football program lost their leader in Ian Book this offseason, and here are realistic rookie expectations for him in 2021. The Notre Dame Football program is looking for their next quarterback entering the 2021 season, as Ian Book was a fourth round selection of the New Orleans Saints a few months back. Book, who led the Irish to two of the last three College Football Playoffs, is going into a perfect scenario for him as he starts his pro career.slapthesign.com