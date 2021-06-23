Thought Dadgum was saying the depth behind him is shaky

For anyone familiar with PJ Tucker, it is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks forward has a penchant for fashion. His vast collection of rare sneakers has garnered him the title of NBA sneaker king over the last few years. Sometimes he wears things that are so exclusive, people don’t even know how he got them. Take the “PRFC” Air Jordan 5, a PE made for Carmelo Anthony and his NASL soccer team in Puerto Rico, that he wore back in April. Melo was even in shock when he saw Tucker wearing them. His fashion sense extends beyond sneakers too. He released a collection of sunglasses with Temples and Bridges back in February. He opened a boutique, Better Generation, in Houston. And with the help of highly-regarded stylist Kesha McLeod he continues to put together some of the best outfits we see in the NBA pregame tunnel night in and night out.