Thought Dadgum was saying the depth behind him is shaky

If everyone is healthy we have plenty. But if we lose either Kadin or Pappi -- 111Balz 06/23/2021 6:46PM. Which is really my whole point on this thread...it really wouldn't -- hoodat 06/24/2021 06:13AM. Inexperienced is an understatement for describing the back half of the team -- chocoburger 06/23/2021 8:37PM.

Helmet issues behind him, IU punter James Evans is acclimating to American football

James Evans wasn’t ready for wearing a helmet. The Indiana freshman punter was aware he was in for a lot of adjustments moving to the United States from New Zealand and beginning a football career in the Big Ten after spending most of his youth playing rugby. He’d learned how to punt at Prokick Australia, the same kicking and punting program that produced former Indiana punter Haydon Whitehead, so he understood what the basic function of his job would be and shown proficiency in it, but the rest of the game was still very much foreign.
I always thought the only reason people hated on him was because ESPN was

So ridiculously over the top covering him in college. Having a Trae Young box score tracker and double box on every game was absurd and annoyed everyone. Haha. Other than that, there’s really no reason to hate him unless he’s torching your team. Incredible offensive talent and seems like a nice dude. I’ve talked to him a couple times and he was cool.
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks get great news

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a leg injury in Game 4, and the MRI results show the best-case scenario. The entire state of Milwaukee has figuratively held its breath for the past 24 hours. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his leg and was in a lot of pain. He was out for the remainder of the contest, and he was sorely missed as the Atlanta Hawks routed the Bucks 110-88. The loss hurts, but the potential of missing their two-time MVP for a crucial Game 5 is the primary concern for Milwaukee.
Allard's confidence up; bats quiet behind him

ARLINGTON -- Left-hander Kolby Allard continued to prove he belongs in the Rangers' rotation on Saturday afternoon. Allard recorded a quality start, allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out six, but the Rangers fell to the Twins, 3-2, at Globe Life Field for their fifth consecutive loss.
PJ Tucker’s Stylist Kesha McLeod Explains The Strategy Behind Dressing Him During The NBA Playoffs

For anyone familiar with PJ Tucker, it is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks forward has a penchant for fashion. His vast collection of rare sneakers has garnered him the title of NBA sneaker king over the last few years. Sometimes he wears things that are so exclusive, people don’t even know how he got them. Take the “PRFC” Air Jordan 5, a PE made for Carmelo Anthony and his NASL soccer team in Puerto Rico, that he wore back in April. Melo was even in shock when he saw Tucker wearing them. His fashion sense extends beyond sneakers too. He released a collection of sunglasses with Temples and Bridges back in February. He opened a boutique, Better Generation, in Houston. And with the help of highly-regarded stylist Kesha McLeod he continues to put together some of the best outfits we see in the NBA pregame tunnel night in and night out.
Rajon Rondo Pissed After Kawhi Leonard's Shot To Tie The Game

There was a lot to dissect from the Clippers' Game 5 loss. But out of all the highlight plays that happened throughout the game, it was one moment between Rajon Rondo and Kawhi Leonard that went viral on Twitter. Moments after Kawhi takes, and bricks, a potential game-tying shot down...
Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
How The Golden State Warriors Can Create The Next Superteam: 3 Perfect Targets

The Golden State Warriors went as far as they could have possibly gone by missing the playoffs as they lost the play-in games. Stephen Curry was at his MVP best, averaging 32.0 PPG, but the team didn't have enough around him with Klay Thompson missing the entire season. But Warriors fans shouldn't fear, because a superteam could be on the way.
NBA teams that have met with Deuce McBride and their situations

West Virginia point guard Miles McBride has still not announced his decision about the NBA Draft, but his stock continues to rise, with numerous teams reaching out to him and showing interest. He'll have to make a decision by July 7th at midnight, and here is a look at a few teams that we know have already been in touch with McBride.
Who Has the Brighter NBA Future: Anthony Edwards or ROY LaMelo Ball?

As the Minnesota Timberwolves did their draft prep to decide who to take with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, those involved in the process quickly fell in love with two candidates. "We would break out into groups where there would be a Team (James) Wiseman, a...
NBA Mock Draft: Projecting All 60 Picks After the Pistons Win Lottery

The draft lottery came and went Tuesday night with some major consequences for the NBA at large, with the Pistons coming away as big winners and two lottery picks changing hands. The Rockets were fortunate enough to keep their pick away from the Thunder and land at No. 2, the Cavs moved up to No. 3, and Raptors moved up from No. 7 to No. 4, sending the Magic and Thunder down the board. The Warriors received the Timberwolves’ pick after it stayed at No. 7, and the Magic got Chicago’s No. 8 pick after it also stayed put. Got all that?
Team USA basketball: Jerry Colangelo explains Kevin Love making the cut over Julius Randle, younger NBA stars

Kevin Love was a surprising choice to represent the United States at the Olympics this summer. He won a gold medal with Team USA in 2012, but did not play on the Olympic team in 2016 and has struggled in the NBA over the past several years. Love has played in only 103 games over the past three seasons, and in that time, he has averaged a meager (by Olympic standards) 16.2 points per game. He has not made an All-Star team since 2018, and defense was a weakness even at his peak.