4Star Politics: Supreme Court ruling in NCAA case means change is coming to college sports
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA finds itself in the middle of a legal battle over name, image and likeness and how college athletes should be compensated. This week the Supreme Court ruled with former college athletes, saying student athletes could .receive education-related payments. The ruling opens the door for additional legal challenges that could reshape the NCAA and allow more money from the industry to fall to players.fox4kc.com