On the surface, the ranking order makes sense. In a recent CBS Sports column numbering the most talented rosters in the National Football League, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at No. 1 followed by the K.C. Chiefs at No. 2 heading into the 2021 regular season. After a quick glance, it’s an understandable one-two punch atop the rankings given that the Bucs just defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Some things you don’t have to overthink.