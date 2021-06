SPOKANE, Wash. — While Avista is doing rolling blackouts in areas of Spokane and Idaho, other utility companies are making sure they don’t have to do the same. At the height of the Avista power outages on Monday, more than 8,000 Avista customers in parts of Hillyard, the Nevada/Lidgerwood, Emerson Garfield and Logan neighborhoods, West Spokane, and Southwest Spokane were in the dark.