We decide upon. I think it’s harder in football for a school like UVA. But with the right coach in place I think it’s possible. Of course winning the Coastal is a good start. Winning the ACC Championship game should put whatever team at least into the conversation. All this we can’t do this or that because is a defeatist attitude and a self-fulfilling prophecy. There has to be that vision and belief before anything can be accomplished. An old coach, maybe it was Lou Holtz, once said the body can’t go anywhere the mind hasn’t already been. That’s how I look at it.