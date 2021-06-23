Maintenance Technician

The Spence Law Firm, LLC, a leading plaintiff’s trial lawyer firm, is looking to add to our team in Jackson, Wyoming. We represent injured victims against negligent and reckless corporations and government in courtrooms in Wyoming and beyond. We are accepting applications for a dedicated Front Desk Manager. If you are interested in joining a team that fights for people and offers amazing experience, we would like to talk to you. Curiosity and a strong drive to help people are important as is patience and the ability to be kind and calm under pressure. Being tech-savvy, fast on your feet, and having attention to detail are important. You must be organized and be able to manage large digital files and multiple projects on any given day. Job duties range from answering calls, gathering information from potential clients, assisting with files and organization, case management, and additional legal projects as interested. Excellent benefit package includes paid vacation, medical/dental insurance, quarterly bonuses, generous retirement contribution, gym membership, paid holidays, paid sick days, ski pass discounts, and shared office ski pass. Please send your resume and a cover letter to hitt@spencelawyers.com.