Hendrick Motorsports has signed Alex Bowman to a two-year contract extension to keep him in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet through the 2023 season. The deal aligns Bowman’s contract with that of sponsor Ally. Bowman slotted into the No. 48 car this season following the retirement of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. Ally joined Hendrick as a sponsor for Johnson in late 2018 and became a primary sponsor in 2019.