Martino’s Mystery Melody

There are more Manifest mysteries to be solved but viewers won’t get answers on the peacock network. NBC has cancelled the TV series so, there won’t be a fourth season. An action-drama series, the Manifest TV show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. In season three, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. In season three, new challenges will test the Stone family’s trust of “the callings” and each other. Sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.