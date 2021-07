FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " #HopeFloats. Today marks the rebirth of our company and our industry, as our beautiful Celebrity Edge sets sail on a new-luxury experience that will - once again - feed peoples' love of travel." Those were the inspirational words tweeted from Celebrity Cruises' President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo today, as the exquisite Celebrity Edge prepared to sail from Ft. Lauderdale at 6.00pm ET, becoming the first cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port in more than a year.