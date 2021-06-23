Cancel
Dell Technologies Capital Invests in Calamu for Next-Gen Data Protection

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalamu, a cybersecurity startup offering next-gen resilience and near-impenetrable data protection for the enterprise based in Clinton, announced that Dell Technologies Capital has made an investment in the company. “Dell Technologies Capital brings a deep understanding of enterprise IT, and they recognize the urgent need to better safeguard data from...

BusinessTechCrunch

Barracuda acquires Skout Cybersecurity to enter the XDR market

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, will see the California-based cybersecurity vendor enter the fast-growing XDR market. As a result of the ever-increasing attack surface as businesses shift to the cloud and embrace hybrid working, 80% of security professionals now say XDR solutions — which automatically collect and correlate data from multiple security layers to improve threat detection — should be a top priority for their organization, and 68% of enterprises plan to implement XDR in 2021 and 2022, according to recent research.
Softwaremartechseries.com

GRAID Technology Unveils the Future of Enterprise Data Protection

GRAID Technology announced the launch of GRAID SupremeRAID™, the world’s first NVMe RAID card to deliver 100% available SSD performance, offering a new way for enterprise data centers to achieve record-breaking NVMe SSD or NVMeoF performance without sacrificing data security or business continuity. Designed for a modern software composable environment,...
Businesschannele2e.com

HPE to Acquire Zerto to Expand GreenLake Cloud Data Protection Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has agreed to acquire cloud data management and data protection provider Zerto for $374 million. ChannelE2E has tracked hundreds of technology M&A deals in 2021. See the complete list of M&A deals here. The big question on this deal: Will HPE take Zerto down-market into the...
Marketspulse2.com

Financial Infrastructure Company Orum Raises $56 Million

Orum, a platform for frictionless financial infrastructure, announced it raised $56 million in Series B. These are the details. Orum — a platform for frictionless financial infrastructure — announced it has raised $56 million in Series B funding co-led by Accel and Canapi Ventures. And previous investors Bain Capital Ventures, Inspired Capital, Homebrew, Acrew, Primary, Clocktower, and BoxGroup also participated in the funding round. This funding round brings Orum’s total funds raised to over $82 million.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Immuta’s SaaS deployment option helps implement data access control across cloud data environment

Immuta launched new SaaS deployment option, enabling data teams to implement data access control across their entire cloud data environment in minutes. Modern data teams are moving to pure SaaS deployments for all of their analytics and data science, and they want access control delivered in the same way. Immuta’s SaaS deployment option addresses this burgeoning demand, making it simple to implement while minimizing infrastructure overhead.
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

How mobile operators view security in the 5G era

There’s a major gap in security capability among mobile operators, which in many cases is not yet being filled by industry partnerships, Trend Micro reveals. In the 5G era, and a rapidly changing digital landscape, operators could broaden their security credentials with partners as they look to deliver on their desire to secure private networks.
Technologyaithority.com

Corero Network Security and Juniper Networks to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution to Plusnet GmbH

Corero Network Security plc, a leading provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, team up to provide Plusnet, an organization offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.
Softwareaithority.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands 5G Portfolio With Automated 5G Management Solution

Fully integrated 5G automation software simplifies operations and reduces risk for 5G networks, slices and services with HPE’s innovative infrastructure management and AI/ML-driven automation technologies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a new 5G software solution that adds fully integrated automated management to HPE’s existing 5G portfolio. The solution includes HPE 5G...
Economydailyhodl.com

TeraBlock Partners With Binance Cloud To Bring Industry-Leading Technology, Liquidity and Security Solutions to Users

TeraBlock, a cryptocurrency trade automation exchange, is excited to announce its partnership with Binance Cloud, an infrastructure solution for customers and partners to launch digital asset exchanges, leveraging Binance’s industry-leading technology, security and liquidity. Binance Cloud will be handling TeraBlock’s exchange technology development and maintenance, user registration, security and liquidity....
Businessdcvelocity.com

Accenture acquires cybersecurity company

Multi-national consulting firm Accenture has expanded its security business with the acquisition of Sweden-based Sentor, a provider of cyber defense and managed security, the company said Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sentor will become part of Accenture Security, which provides end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions, and managed security operations, the companies said. Sentor’s portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection, and incident-response capabilities, all powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing, and retail. Sentor is based in Stockholm, with additional offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ, Sweden. Its roughly 80 cybersecurity professionals will join Accenture Security in Sweden, extending Accenture’s local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services, according to the companies. “With the daily barrage of cyberattacks, it’s time for organizations to take a new view on managing cyber risks,” Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally, said in a statement. “Securing a business ecosystem can’t be piecemeal; it takes the right talent, investments, and technology know-how. The acquisition of Sentor further expands our ability to help clients match this challenging cybersecurity environment. We are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations in Sweden become more resilient.” The move illustrates the growing importance of cybersecurity across the supply chain and follows a host of recent acquisitions focused on developing Accenture’s data, digital, and engineering capabilities.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

Attorneys Assist with the Venture Capital/Startup Company Equation

Venture capital is a critical lifeblood fueling innovative startup companies seeking to expand and grow in a highly competitive marketplace, and attorneys can help guide firms through the overall VC scenario, aiding with matters that include, but are not limited to: selecting the proper startup entity to form so as to enable external VC investment; heeding intellectual property concerns; and creating appropriate equity allocation among shareholders. There are also VC concerns surrounding valuations and due diligence.
ComputersCIO

Modern Data Protection for Education

It might be obvious, but if data is one of the most critical assets for educational institutions, then protecting it is the first step in effectively managing it; backup is no longer enough. Well-managed and modern data protection can provide the foundation for many benefits, like driving faster innovation, delivering lower costs, increasing automation and reusing intelligence and data.
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

Cloud computing is a bonanza – but security lags

The explosion of high-profile ransomware attacks has been dominating the news in the IT sector of late, but most of the time – and for years, not weeks or months – the subject of cloud computing has been front and center. Everywhere you turn in the IT world, people are buzzing about the cloud this and the cloud that.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

IBM provides Kestrel, a threat hunting tool, to Open Cybersecurity Alliance

Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) announced it has accepted IBM’s contribution of Kestrel, an open-source programming language for threat hunting that is used by Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts and other cybersecurity professionals. Kestrel streamlines cyber reasoning and threat discovery, which can help analysts complete this process more quickly and effectively.
TechnologyCSO

The SMB Mission: Data Security Without Compromising User Productivity

There’s little need to belabor the point that the cyberattack landscape has become significantly more dangerous. Yet, for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), any security incident can quickly become costly and damaging. At the same time, it’s difficult to limit access to the resources employees need to get work done....
Businesssiliconangle.com

JFrog inks $300M deal for code security startup Vdoo

JFrog Ltd., a publicly traded maker of developer tools, has inked a $300 million deal to acquire a startup called Vdoo Connected Trust Ltd. that helps companies secure their applications’ code. JFrog said in its announcement of the acquisition this morning that it will finance the deal with a mix...
BusinessVentureBeat

Versa Networks raises $84M to protect cloud networks

Versa Networks, a security vendor in the software-defined networking space, today announced that it closed an $84 million series D funding round co-led by Princeville Capital and RPS Ventures, with additional participation from Sequoia Capital, an existing investor. CEO Kelly Ahuja says that the proceeds — which bring Versa’s total raised to $196 million — will be put toward scaling the company’s platform and expanding its marketing and global sales teams.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $4.96 Million in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.99% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.