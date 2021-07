It was a heart breaker this evening, as the Eastern Conference’s top regular-season seeded Sixers lost at home to the upstart 5th seed, the Atlanta Hawks, 103-96. The game never felt comfortable as the Sixers looked tight and clumsy almost the entire way. With ten turnovers in the first half, and a bunch of blown easy shots, they wound up nearly doubling Atlanta’s turnovers, 17-10. The turnovers were a huge issue for them in game 1, when they opened the game just handing the ball away over and over and tonight had a similar vibe from the jump.