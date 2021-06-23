Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sean Hayes-Led Animated Series ‘Q-Force’ Gets September Premiere On Netflix

By Marc Mettler
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGay superheroes unite! Netflix’s animated comedy series, Q-Force, will premiere September 2, according to Deadline. Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) leads an all-star voice cast alongside Laurie Metcalf (The Connors), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws) and David Harbour (Stranger Things). The ten-episode series follows Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary (Hayes), who...

television.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Mike Schur
Person
David Harbour
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Animated Series#Comedy Series#Lgbtq#Ace#The Q Force#Veep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Limited Series Casts Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness may have finished its run on Netflix over a year ago, but several biopic versions of the big cat true crime drama are in the works. Peacock’s limited series, which is currently using the working title Joe Exotic, has cast Joel Marsh Garland (Orange is the New Black) as James Garretson, a fellow big cat owner turned FBI informant according to Deadline.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS, Stranger Things And The Conners Stars Joining Will And Grace's Sean Hayes In New Netflix Show

A little over a year after Will & Grace's well-received revival came to an end, star Sean Hayes has been keeping busy with the hilarious podcast Smartless opposite Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. He's also been developing the previously announced Netflix series Q-Force, which announced the rest of its core cast today, which includes stars from Stranger Things, The Conners and more, as well as NCIS' newest recruit.
Philadelphia, PAuarts.edu

Alum Animates Netflix Series ‘Waffles + Mochi’

When Waffles, a yeti/breakfast food hybrid, and Mochi, a sentient pink ice cream treat, escaped the land of frozen foods last March, they delighted Netflix’s audiences young and old. The duo’s adventures in Waffles + Mochi see the titular duo travel the globe to learn about fresh food in support of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s mission to teach families about healthy eating. A big part of the show’s success is its animated sequences, directed by Musa Brooker BFA ’95 (Animation).
TV SeriesComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series Could Get Revived on Netflix

Manifest could be inching closer to having a new home. Days after being cancelled by NBC, it's now being reported the drama could be picked up by Netflix for additional seasons. The network initially aired three seasons of the series before sending it to the chopping block and now, Deadline reports Netflix and Warner Brothers TV are trying to work out a deal to pick the series up for a fourth season, if not more.
Comics/Film

‘Godzilla Singular Point’ Anime Series Coming to Netflix This Week

Godzilla Singular Point, a new anime series from director Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi) and anime studios Bones (My Hero Academia) and Orange (Beastars), marks a significant departure from recent Godzilla stories. Our rave review of the show calls it the possible “rightful anime heir to Shin Godzilla,” and says it “offers a much more cerebral take on the King of Monsters than the recent Hollywood smash-em-up Godzilla vs. Kong.”
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Adds Sean Hayes, David Harbour & More to Voice Cast (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at the upcoming adult animated comedy Q-Force which is set to premiere Thursday, September 2. The series which has been given a 10-episode order features an all-star voice cast that includes Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Created by Liedman, the show is executive produced by Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur, and David Miner.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix’s Gay Spy Comedy “Q-Force”

Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and creator/executive producer Gabe Liedman (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) have all lent their voices to gay spy animated comedy “Q-Force” on Netflix. The series centers on Steve Maryweather (Hayes), once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Manifest Season 4 Gets Netflix Pass; WBTV Not Shopping Series: Report

Unfortunately for Manifest fans, we're learning what a difference a week can make. With the series wrapping up its third season, NBC made the decision to cancel the series in the middle of series creator Jeff Rake's intended six-season plan. Since that time, the Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV series saw its first two seasons top the Netflix charts, helped in large part by a #SaveManifest campaign that kicked in online when the news broke. Then on Friday came word that "conversations" between the streamer and WBTV were "ongoing" as Netflix continued "evaluating the viability and financials of a possible pickup" as talks for two-week contract extensions for Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long were paused as negotiations continued. Unfortunately, it appears the show has been grounded permanently, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Netflix has opted not to pick up a fourth season. The report goes on to say that Warner Bros. TV is wrapping up its efforts to shop the series elsewhere as it would involve "navigating a maze of digital rights and cast options that have expired" (though WBTV and Netflix did not respond to the reports).
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

One more surprise: Netflix canceled a series that premiered in April

April 14 of this year came Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! O Dad, stop embarrassing me! on the streaming service Netflix with a season of eight episodes, but the company executives decided to cancel it definitively. As we know, the platform takes 28 days to evaluate the audience numbers and apparently there was the reason to make a resolution.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Q-Force: Netflix Releases Official Teaser for Animated LGBTQ+ Heroes

Big news from our friends over at Netflix today as they announce the cast for the new adult animated comedy Q-Force, an elite team of LGBTQ+ undercover agents trying to save the world with flair. The 10-episode series hits the streaming service on September 2, and will feature the first queer heroes in the field as they battle evil following one simple rule: "You can't pander to the gays, they can smell it."
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Mass Effect Animated Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Netflix

Netflix have made it perfectly clear that mining video game properties for new content is going to be an integral part of the company’s film and television strategy over the coming years, with a slew of feature length and episodic projects in various stages of development, and a new rumor claims that Mass Effect could be next in line.
ComicsComicBook

Netflix's Yasuke to Get Manga Series

Netflix's Yasuke was one of the biggest original anime series to launch on the streaming service this year, retelling the story of the first black samurai while adding some fantastical elements that could have only been portrayed via the world of animation, and it seems as if the story that was created by LeSean Thomas is set to get a manga series this summer. While there has been no news about a potential season two for Yasuke following the conclusion of its premiere episodes, it's clear that Thomas and his creative team wouldn't mind stepping back into the fantastical world.