Knives Out 2 Drags Outer Banks Breakout Madelyn Cline Into an All-Star Mystery

By Brandon Novara
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just announced that Outer Banks standout Madelyn Cline will be joining the cast of Knives Out 2, which begins filming in Greece as the movie is set to be released inn late 2021 or early 2022. We don't have any word on her role or character's name yet. Or if she will be the thrift installment of the film whenever that makes it's Netflix debut.

