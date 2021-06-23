Knives Out 2 Drags Outer Banks Breakout Madelyn Cline Into an All-Star Mystery

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back, back, back, back again! The stunning Shea Coulee took her deserved place in the “Drag Race Hall Of Fame” just last July, but the spin-off returns for its sixth iteration this week on Paramount+, giving eager queens their second—or third—chance to claim the Drag Race crown. The fun and feisty cast of All Stars 6 includes earlier-season queens looking to reintroduce themselves to a growing fan base (Kylie Sonique Love, Jiggly Caliente, Serena ChaCha, Trinity K. Bonet), a selection from Season 11 ready for more (A’keria C. Davenport, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Silky Nutmeg Ganache), two more recent-season competitors who feel they have something to prove (Eureka!, Jan), and a few giving All Stars one more spin (Ginger Minj, Pandora Boxx, Yara Sofia). It’s an eclectic bunch and they’re all hungry for the win, so it’ll be interesting to see how strategically they play the game.