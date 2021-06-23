Cancel
Your Approach To Staffing Is Preventing Innovation

By Kumar Mehta
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every company wants to create breakthrough innovations. Corporations spend a lot of energy and money trying to make their innovation initiatives work, yet they rarely produce the breakthroughs they want. The companies that successfully create new value do so because they have built a culture that supports ongoing innovation. And while many companies attempt to foster that environment, one of the primary reasons they fail is because the people most likely to drive transformation are in the wrong roles.

Forbes

Forbes

