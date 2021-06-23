Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jackie Lane Dies, Doctor Who Star Was 79

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the sci-fi TV series Doctor Who mourned the loss of one of the very first companions to the Time Lord, Jackie Lane, who has died at age 79. Lane appeared alongside William Hartnell's first Doctor in the role of Dodo Chaplet. The news was tweeted on the official Doctor Who Twitter page, which wrote, "We're sad to hear that Jackie Lane has passed away, she played the First Doctor's companion Dodo Chaplet."

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Hartnell
Person
Tom Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
TV ShowsMySanAntonio

Joanne Linville, Who Played a Romulan Commander in 'Star Trek,' Dies at 93

Born in Bakersfield, Calif. as Beverly Joanne Linville, she was the first female actor to play a Romulan in the “Star Trek” franchise. Linville was a fixture on television from the 1950s to the ’80s, appearing in over 100 film and TV shows, including anthology series such as “Studio One,” “Kraft Theatre” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ernie Lively: Actor Died at 74

Ernie Lively may not have been born into an acting family, but he still managed to start one. In addition to having a successful career of his own, he is also the father of five children who are all professional actors. Ernie’s influence in their life can be seen in their love for the arts and the connection they all shared through acting makes the news of his passing even more devastating. On June 3, 2021, Ernie passed away due to complications with his heart. He was 74 years old at the time. Not only is his loss felt by those who loved him the most, but the countless people he touched are also mourning his passing. He will continue to live on through his children and the work he did over the years. Keep reading to learn more about Ernie Lively’s legacy.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Actor Frank Bonner Dies Following Battle With Lewy Body Dementia

The former 'WKRP in Cincinnati' actor has recently passed away at the age of 79 after suffering from complications amid his struggle with Lewy body dementia. AceShowbiz - Actor and director Frank Bonner has died at the age of 79. The star, real name Frank Boers Jr., passed away on...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Frank Bonner: Actor Died at 79

One thing about getting older is that one has to watch the celebrities they grew up watching pass away eventually. Some pass too soon, and others reach old age before that time finally comes, as Frank Bonner managed to do before passing away recently. The former star of WKRP in Cincinnati passed from complications that came from Lewy Body Dementia, which has been seen to affect many people in their advanced years. The upside is that he was surrounded by those that cared about him at the end, meaning he had some measure of peace at the end. It feels odd to say such a thing when one’s life is ending, but in truth, it’s one of the few things that any person could possibly hope for at the end, and it’s far better than dying alone, unsung, and forgotten. The upside is that Frank won’t be easily forgotten thanks to the fact that he was a very noticeable part of show business throughout much of his career. Many people will be likely to remember Frank as the years continue to pass since quite a few people grew up watching him in one show or movie.
Celebritiesdarkhorizons.com

Whittaker’s “Doctor Who” Exit Plans?

A new report in British tabloid The Daily Mirror has seemingly outlined plans for Jodie Whittaker’s departure from “Doctor Who”. The actress, starring as the thirteenth major incarnation of The Doctor is reportedly sticking around for a little longer than some reports had previously anticipated. Whittaker is currently shooting the...
CelebritiesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR WHO Casting! British Musician & Actor Olly Alexander Is In The Running And Tipped To Be The New Doctor!

Olly Alexander is a British musician, actor and LGBTQ+ advocate/spokesperson that has released several albums with his band 'Years and Years' with a third debuting later this year. He has also succeeded with a progressive career in film and television with small film roles in the likes of Gullivers travels, Great expectations and The Riot club and more recently he has had glowing acclaim and reviews for his role in the Channel 4 tv series It's a Sin playing the reckless and inquisitive character of Ritchie Tozer.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Doctor Who star joins cast of ITV's new Darling Buds of May series

ITV has announced a bunch of new cast additions for its upcoming The Darling Buds of May adaptation, The Larkins. Last year it was confirmed that Doctor Who's Bradley Walsh would head up the series as Pop Larkin, with Joanna Scanlan portraying Pop's wife Ma, Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette Larkin and Tok Stephen as Charley Charlton.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry dies, aged 71

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry has sadly passed away at the age of 71. Pete appeared on the hit Channel 4 show with his wife Linda, and also sat alongside their son George Gilbey. The show's official Twitter account confirmed the news, writing: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox...
MoviesThe Guardian

From Riz Ahmed to Michaela Coel: who should be the next Doctor Who?

With most modern Doctor Who actors doing three series of the show at most, and rumours of Jodie Whittaker’s departure swirling around, here’s our pick of the people we’d love to see at the controls of the Tardis next – some more likely than others …. 1. Michaela Coel. With...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

This Before We Die star has a very famous dad

The tense new drama from Channel 4, Before We Die, has been keeping TV fans entertained over the past few weeks thanks to its gripping plot and brilliant cast – but did you know that one star has a famous family connection?. Appearing alongside Lesley Sharpe and others actors is...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Loki star addresses whether they'd replace Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

Loki star Sophia Di Martino has said that she "wouldn't turn her nose up" at the opportunity to play the titular role in BBC's Doctor Who. The Disney+ outing's third episode saw her character Sylvie, a variant of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, team up to try to escape from a doomed moon after fleeing the TVA and draining the former's teleporting device.
CelebritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Olly Alexander’s agent denies Doctor Who casting rumors with pun-filled statement

Despite reports to the contrary, Olly Alexander is seemingly not going to be stepping into the TARDIS as the new Doctor in Doctor Who. In a statement to Variety, the It’s a Sin actor’s agent shot down any suggestion that Alexander would be replacing current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. It’s not just any statement, though. It’s filled with puns that’s sure to delight any Doctor Who fan.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Blake Lively's father, actor Ernie Lively, dies at 74

Ernie Lively, the actor who appeared in beloved movies “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “Turner & Hooch,” has died. He was 74. A representative for Lively confirmed his death to Variety. In the two “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies, which came out in 2005 and 2008,...