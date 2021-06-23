Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Quit Acting at the Height of Her Career

When it comes to celebrity couples, some put their love on display for the world to see (we’re looking at you, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox), but some keep theirs closer to the vest. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one twosome that most definitely falls into the latter category—and for a good reason. As Eva explained to inquisitive fans via Instagram last year, their union is theirs and theirs alone. “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way to stay private,” she wrote. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life.”