Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Quit Acting at the Height of Her Career

By Amber Raiken
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cameron Diaz was one of the most successful actors in Hollywood in the '90s and '00s. From the Charlie's Angels movies to the hit comedy Bad Teacher to the beloved Shrek franchise, she starred in many beloved and high-grossing films. Her career was so huge that in 2013, she was the highest-paid female actor over 40, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. But after 20 years in the field, Diaz decided to leave show business behind at the height of her fame. While that may be a difficult choice for some to understand, she's since opened up about why she quit acting and how she's filling her life now.

