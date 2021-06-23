Realtor Association Reports Record-Low Inventory, Record-High Prices

Record-low inventory has resulted in record-high prices in the Sarasota and Manatee housing market. According to data from Florida Realtors and compiled by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM), May 2021 shows an increase in sales from the same time last year, with single-family homes closing within a median of just six days. Realtors in Sarasota and Manatee counties reported a total of 2,584 closed sales in May, an 84.7 percent increase from the same month last year, with 100 percent of properties closing at or above the original list price. Condo cash sales increased by 250 percent in Manatee County and by 152.8 percent in Sarasota. For single-family homes, cash sales increased by 168.9 percent in Manatee and by 154 percent in Sarasota.