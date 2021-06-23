Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game Announced, Launching Exclusively Through Xbox Game Pass

For plenty of players out there the hunt for a new console is a tough one. We’re enduring several shortages across the board and video game consoles are included in that mix. After all, with a new console platform comes exclusives that are only for that particular system. However, Microsoft has been pretty clear that they want to make their games more accessible than ever before with the likes of adding exclusives to PC, consoles, and Game Pass at launch. Now the push is for cloud gaming and while we didn’t get anything related to xCloud in particular during Microsoft’s E3 media conference, it does look like xCloud will be a big key pillar to providing games for players.