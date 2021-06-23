Cancel
Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game Announced, Launching Exclusively Through Xbox Game Pass

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Xbox and Warner Bros. Pictures have announced and shared the first look at Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game based on the upcoming film. The game was developed by Digital Eclipse and was created from the ideas of two fans who won competitions that tasked fans with submitting their ideas for a Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game-inspired video game. The game is launching globally on July 1 exclusively into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks for a limited time.

Lebron James
