New Study Fuels Debate About Source of Birds’ Magnetic Sense

By Catherine Offord
Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA protein found in robins’ eyes has all the hallmarks of a magnetoreceptor and could help birds navigate using the Earth’s magnetic fields, according to a study published today (June 23) in Nature. The research, an intensive in vitro analysis of robin cryptochrome 4 (Cry4), revealed that the protein is magnetically sensitive and fulfills several predictions of one of the leading quantum-based theories for how avian magnetoreception might work.

www.the-scientist.com
Comments / 0

Community Policy