Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

George R.R. Martin says ‘Game of Thrones’ books will have different ending than TV show

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter’s not coming, but a new ending could be. In a new interview, George R.R. Martin said the long-anticipated final two books of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series will feature a different ending than the "Game of Thrones" TV show that concluded in 2019. Following a divisive...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#R R#Hbo#Wttw Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesHBO Watch

“Game of Thrones” Spin-Offs Looking “Spectacular”

It’s been over two years since Game of Thrones came to an end, but HBO continues to explore George R.R. Martin’s Westeros. The GOT prequel series House of the Dragon is currently filming in England. House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. It follows the misadventures of Daenerys Targaryen’s power-hungry ancestors. The series is will not premiere until 2022, but according to Casey Bloys, who oversees HBO’s programming, audiences are in for a treat. Recently, Bloys told Variety that “It looks spectacular.” Bloys also clarified that House is the only Game of Thrones spin-off show in production:
TV SeriesKXLY

Emilia Clarke reveals Game of Thrones scene SHE WOULD change

Emilia Clarke would stop her character from dying in ‘Game of Thrones’ if she could go back and change one moment from the HBO series. The 34-year-old actress played Daenerys Targaryen – the Mother of Dragons – in the acclaimed fantasy TV series but was killed off in the very last episode and she admits she’d love to alter that scene if she could.
Video GamesPosted by
The Dad

George R.R. Martin Is Finally Finished His… Video Game?

We got a surprise trailer for the dark fantasy game at E3, and we have a release date. Elden Ring is coming in January 2022, and the trailer looks like everything you’d want, without tipping too much. There’s a player doing lots of sword stuff and magic stuff, there are monsters and a generally dark aesthetic.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Elden Ring' Is A Sequel To Dark Souls, Says George R. R. Martin

Novelist George R. R. Martin, who contributed to the bewitchingly beautiful Elden Ring, has revealed the connection between this game and the Souls series. The author, who earned fame for writing the exceptionally successful epic fantasy series A Song Of Ice And Fire in the early 1990s, was approached by Hidetaka Miyazaki about creating the foundations of the game's world. Miyazaki already counts himself as a fan of Martin's writing, so the collaboration was a dream come true. Nevertheless, Martin hasn't written the story that the players will follow throughout the expansive open world - he's provided the mythos within which the plot pulls from. Miyazaki drew a comparison to a "dungeon master's handbook in a tabletop RPG," rather than a playwright sorting actors and sets onto a stage. Furthermore, some of the staff who worked on Game Of Thrones, the television adaptation of Martin's series of books, helped out with the development of Elden Ring. Let's hope they weren't the ones working on the eight season, eh? Oh ho ho ho. What a jester I am.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

George R.R. Martin Says He Finished His Work For Elden Ring Years Ago

Easily one of the more anticipated video games coming out in 2022 is Elden Ring. This title has a massive fan base already thanks to FromSoftware’s previous works. Fans enjoy the Souls franchise and having another challenging game set in a dark world is something that will be quite easily a big seller when it does release. With that said, there was one attribute that had fans a bit curious and it was the fact that FromSoftware had legendary author, George R.R. Martin is working on this game as well.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

George R.R. Martin’s World Building Was a ‘Huge Inspiration’ In Elden Ring’s Game Design

George R.R. Martin was involved in the development of Elden Ring from the very beginning, and was reportedly “brought things to the table that [From Software] couldn’t have done by [themselves]”. In a recent interview, creator Hidetaka Miyazaki explained that Martin’s worldbuilding not only served as inspiration for the lore of the game but its game design and systems as well. He also briefly explained the game’s history, and how gameplay will focus on providing players with freedom.
Books & Literaturethewestonforum.com

Review of the book “The Meeting of Science with Game of Thrones”

Ten years had passed since the frosty blue eyes of the White Walkers first lit up, werewolves jumped around as the pups ran through the woods near Winterfell and secret hero Hodor pushed future King Bran Stark on his shoulders. “Game of Thrones” was a recurring event in the 2000s series that sparked discussions both at parties and on feature pages.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Emilia Clarke Is 'Down' For Marvel's Secret Invasion To Be Her Next Big TV Series After Game Of Thrones

It’s no exaggeration to say that Game of Thrones was one of the most popular television series of all time. The HBO epic won a long list of awards and had fans from all over the world. It may be hard to imagine being part of one such huge series, let alone two – but GOT star Emilia Clarke is preparing to add another blockbuster television show to her resume.
Video GamesComicBook

Elden Ring: George R.R. Martin Reveals What Exactly He Did for the Game

One of the most notable qualities of Elden Ring (outside of the fact that it's another Soulslike title from developer FromSoftware) is that it features work done by George R.R. Martin. As the author of Game of Thrones and the entirety of the Song of Ice and Fire saga, Martin is likely one of the most popular creators of all-time in regard to fantasy fiction. However, up until this point, Martin's involvement with Elden Ring hasn't been made all that clear. Fortunately, thanks to a new interview that has now come about, Martin has been able to talk a bit more about just what work he did for Elden Ring.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

The iconic Biff, Chip and Kipper learning books are being turned into a TV show

Cbeebies has revealed some first look images of the upcoming Biff, Chip and Kipper adaptation. TV show Biff & Chip will air in Autumn, but you can check out the cast now!. The series is based on the beloved characters from the Oxford Reading Tree Books, used to teach reading in schools for decades. It will share the adventures of twins Biff and Chip, their little brother Kipper, best friends Wilf and Wilma and lovable dog Floppy. The whole gang's back!
Moviesfloydct.com

Elizabeth Olsen recalls Game of Thrones audition: 'It was awful!'

Elizabeth Olsen auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ – but says she was “awful”. The 32-year-old actress has revealed she was hoping to be cast as the Mother of Dragons in the hit HBO fantasy drama, but has said her audition didn’t go to plan.