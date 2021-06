Four people from Eastman have been charged after an investigation into the May 22 firebombing of a Captain D’s restaurant in Dodge County. Kymberly Swars, 32, and Christopher Wright, 25, both face charges of first degree arson and obstruction of a law enforcement officer; Nedra Deckard, 25, is charged with conspiracy and Tristin Muncy, 24, is charged with first-degree arson and felony obstruction, according to Tony Pritchett,a statement from Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King.