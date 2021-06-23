The Loneliest Whale Trailer Goes on an Oceanic Quest to Find a Mythical Recluse

Dolphins never seem to grow out of their happy-go-lucky attitude, which is probably why we love them so much – they remind us about the importance of play time! But, as cool and fun as these animals appear to be on the outside, there is another side to them that we don’t really like to think about. It doesn’t help that nature documentaries leave this part of their lives on the cutting room floor. There’s a secret brewing underneath the surface of dolphin-ville, and this revealing video clip shows what our mammalian cousins are up to when they’re not being so cute and cuddly.