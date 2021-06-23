Cancel
The Loneliest Whale Trailer Goes on an Oceanic Quest to Find a Mythical Recluse

By Caroline Miller
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1989, a team from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution first discovered calls from a lone whale at 52-hertz. The call patterns matched neither blue nor fin whales due to the abnormal frequency. Blue whales usually vocalize at 10-39 hertz while fin whales at 20 hertz. Because of this, the 52 hertz whale is sending out sonar that other whales cannot decipher, which gave it the nickname The Loneliest Whale.

Roger Payne
Leonardo Dicaprio
Adrian Grenier
#Humpback Whales#Sundance Film Festival#Blue Whales#Taiwanese#Acousticians#Vod
