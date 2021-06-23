Cancel
Cannabis Use Linked to Suicidality in Young Adults

 13 days ago

WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The adjusted prevalence of suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt in young U.S. adults increased from 2008-2009 to 2018-2019 after controlling for major depressive episodes (MDE), cannabis use, and cannabis use disorder (CUD), according to a study published online June 22 in JAMA Network Open.

