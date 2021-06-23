Coastal Clouds, Inland Heat Returns

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM) Good for all other reporting stations. Low pressure will weaken on our coast Thursday. Then, a strong ridge of high pressure to our north will begin to exert its influence on our region. The marine layer will be compressed Friday into Saturday with serious heat returning inland by Saturday and likely lasting into early next week. Surface flow will remain onshore, which will keep the air conditioning on at the coast. Inland highs will range from 90-110ºF during the period, however.