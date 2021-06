(Reuters) – Focus on baseball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. THE ABSOLUTE BASICS * Baseball returns to the Olympics after being voted off following the 2008 Games in Beijing. * Six teams will be set into two groups for an opening round-robin stage: Israel, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the United States and one team to be decided in qualifiers later this month. * It gets complicated from there. Second place from each group will square off, as will the third-placed teams. The loser of the third-placed match will be the first eliminated, and the rest of the tournament will be double-knockout.