Enjoy ILLENIUM’s Las Vegas TRILOGY show from Allegiant Stadium via livestream
Livestream tickets are officially on sale for ILLENIUM‘s TRILOGY concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On July 3, ILLENIUM will christen the brand new state-of-the-art venue, showcasing three individual sets over the course of a single evening. Each set is designed to commemorate one of the DJ’s previous three albums, Ashes, Awake and Ascend, respectively. The event marks the final chapter of ILLENIUM’s recording trilogy, as he embarks on a new musical journey with his forthcoming LP, Fallen Embers, scheduled for a July 16 release.dancingastronaut.com