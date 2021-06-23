Enjoy ILLENIUM’s Las Vegas TRILOGY show from Allegiant Stadium via livestream

When Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly reopened on the Las Vegas Strip in the spring, it wasn’t just back to business as usual. The affable illusionist and his crew made some significant changes to the show and renovations to the Mat Franco Theater, expanding the stage and modernizing the space with new lights, projections on the walls and other enhancements. There’s plenty of fresh material in the show as well, and all the extra effort is in the name of welcoming visitors back to Las Vegas and creating a live entertainment experience that’s more vibrant and memorable than ever before. We spoke with Franco about the creative approach to his momentous comeback.