Foo Fighters will celebrate Record Store Day with a disco album as the Dee Gees

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters are getting on the disco revival bandwagon, donning a new alter ego, the Dee Gees, for an upcoming LP titled, Hail Satin. The album will be available in record stores on July 17 as part of Record Store Day, and will feature five Bee Gees covers. Included in...

dancingastronaut.com
