Internet users got carried away when they saw Karim Benzema finally sing La Marseillaise before a match for the French team. That’s it, Euro 2020 is finally launched for the France team which played its first match on June 11 against Germany. If we come out a winner, which delighted many supporters, another small detail has caused complete hysteria on the Web. Karim Benzema, after having been at the heart of several controversies within the French team, surprised many. The reason ? He finally sang (or rather whispered) the words of The Marseillaise during the anthem before opening the match. A gesture that is surprising, since in the past, the football player was often criticized for not being patriotic and maybe even deny his country … Attacks for which Karim Benzema however, has always defended himself.