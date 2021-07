GARY, Ind. — A family in Northwest Indiana is mourning the loss of retired Gary firefighter and member of a groundbreaking high school state champion basketball team. Wallace Broadnax stopped at Clark gas station, located in the 2200 block of Grant Street in Gary, at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday to fill up his tank. Minutes later, he was shot by two juveniles and was pronounced dead by Lake County authorities less than an hour later.