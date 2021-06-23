Cancel
ADE announces Don Diablo, deadmau5, Nico Perez, and more as speakers for fall return

By Farrell Sweeney
dancingastronaut.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherlands’ government recently announced the country was allowed to return to large-scale events after continually easing COVID-19 restrictions, and as a result, planning for Amsterdam Dance Event is underway ahead of the October 2021 event. Organizers have announced the first set of speakers for the ADE Pro conference, and Don Diablo, deadmau5 alongside his business partner Dean Wilson, and Mixcloud CEO and co-founder Nico Perez are all slated to appear. They will be joined by IMPALA chair Helen Smith, musical duo Zaena x Jason Maek, and AR/VR expert Cortney Harding.

dancingastronaut.com
