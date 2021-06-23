White Sox ‘ACE’ 14u team will get their ‘Field of Dreams’ moment in 2021
CHICAGO – One of the specialty games of the 2021 Major League Baseball season will feature two teams who will play under the lights in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. The “Field of Dreams Game” in Dyersville on Thursday, August 14th will feature the White Sox and the Yankees playing at the venue made famous in the 1989 movie with Kevin Costner. Initially, the game was supposed to be played in 2020 but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.wgntv.com