Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Two cases of Delta COVID-19 variant tied to Hunsberger Elementary in Reno

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
mynews4.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Two cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been tied to a Reno elementary school. According to the Washoe County Health District, the positive cases were found through genomic sequencing done by the Nevada State Public Health Lab. Both of the positive cases have ties to Hunsberger Elementary School. The cases were excluded from school in early June before summer school started, according to a health district spokesman.

mynews4.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Health
Washoe County, NV
Health
State
Nevada State
Washoe County, NV
Education
Reno, NV
Education
Washoe County, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Education
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Nev#Krnv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...