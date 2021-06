We have a 15-game main slate on tap tonight, and there should be hitting for days. There is also pitching for days tonight. Some aces headline the way with Woodruff, Ray, Walker Buehler, and others. Finding the right combo of pitchers will obviously be key, but there will also be some great pivots based on roster percentages for the pricier pitchers. We have Coors Field in play when it comes to the bats, but there are many great spots to pivot off Coors like the matchup in Great American Small Park, the Red Sox, Astros, and a handful of others.