Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots teen during traffic stop

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CABOT, Arkansas (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 17-year-old male during a traffic stop early Wednesday, but authorities aren’t saying what led to the fatal shooting.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said it has turned the investigation of the shooting that occurred at about 3 a.m. over to Arkansas State Police. State police say the circumstances of the traffic stop and what led to the deputy to fire his gun at Hunter Brittain “will be documented in the investigation.”

Brittain was driving the truck that was stopped by the deputy, state police said.

The shooting occurred outside an auto repair shop along Arkansas Highway 89 south of Cabot, state police said. Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people, is located about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

State police said Brittain was from McRae, a city of about 700 located about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) northeast of Cabot.

Later Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified the deputy as Sgt. Michael Davis, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2013.

The sheriff’s office says Davis will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police’s investigation.

Brittain was transported to a North Little Rock hospital, where he later died.

State police had initially spelled the teen’s name as Britain, but a state police spokesman later confirmed it was spelled Brittain.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the last name of the teen who was killed was Brittain, not Britain.

View All 39 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lonoke County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Mcrae, AR
County
Lonoke County, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Cabot, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Cabot, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Lonoke, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arkansas State Police#Ap#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lowndes County, ALPosted by
The Associated Press

Family: 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at funeral

FORT DEPOSIT, Ala. (AP) — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a funeral in Lowndes County, police said. Family members told WSFA -TV that the Saturday shooting followed an argument over loud music playing near the funeral service. Police said Tuesday that they are searching for 40-year old Jerald Little in connection with the shooting.
Greenville County, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

Vehicle falls off jack lift, kills man at SC apartment homes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man was killed after a vehicle he was working on fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath, South Carolina authorities said. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Louis Ray Reynolds, 31, was working on a vehicle at the Huntington Downs Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle fell off its jacks and onto Reynolds, multiple news outlets reported.
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Seattle cop shoots man while serving search warrant

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle police officer shot a man in Puyallup while serving a search warrant amid a probe into organized crime and drug trafficking, officials said. FBI spokesperson Steve Berndt says the man was shot Wednesday morning and was expected to survive, The Seattle Times reported. Interim...