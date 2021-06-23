Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Weather, women’s 400 hurdles set to sizzle on final weekend

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dalilah Muhammad has all the prestigious credentials: Reigning world champion. Defending Olympic gold medalist. World record holder. Despite that, she doesn’t always grab top billing in one of the most competitive races in track and field — the women’s 400-meter hurdles. The reason — Sydney McLaughlin,...

wtop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Brittney Reese
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Person
Rai Benjamin
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Grant Holloway
Person
Jim Ryun
Person
Gwen Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Track And Field#Olympic Track And Field#Eugene#Ap#Usa Track And Field#Arc World#Lsu#The University Of Texas#The University Of Oregon#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Track & Field
Country
Qatar
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Country
Norway
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
NCAA
Related
Eugene, ORaudacy.com

The Latest: Noah Lyles wins the 200, headed to Tokyo

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times local):. Noah Lyles won the 200 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, earning a spot on the Olympic team. Lyles won in 19.74 seconds, the best time in the world this season. He...
Eugene, ORfoxwilmington.com

McLaughlin sets world record in 400 hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. track and field trials, finishing in 51.90 seconds. McLaughlin bested the record of 52.16 set by second-place finisher Dalilah Muhammad, who crossed in 52.42. Anna Cockrell was third in 53.70. The trio will head to the Olympics in Tokyo.
Eugene, ORUSA Today

The Latest: Teenager Mu wins 800 to make Olympic team

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times local):. Teenager Athing Mu won the women’s 800 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, earning a spot on the Olympic team for Tokyo. The 19-year-old Mu stumbled early in the race, but recovered...
SportsRegister-Guard

Sunday's live U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials event-by-event recap: Sydney McLaughlin sets 400 hurdle world record

400 hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin is the new fastest of all time. After two world records by Dalilah McLaughlin in 2019, including in an epic win over McLaughlin at the world championships, McLaughlin got her first major championship win with a world record of 51.90, breaking Muhammad's 52.16 world record from the Doha world championships. McLaughlin, who was the world leader at 52.83, also broke Muhammad's 2016 meet record of 52.88. Muhammad was second in 52.42, a season best. USC's Anna Cockrell, the NCAA 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles champion, was third in a PR of 53.70 to make her first Olympic team. Shamier Little was fourth in 53.85, 2015 world bronze medalist Cassandra Tate was fifth in 56.91, Deonca Bookman sixth in 56.90 and Rio bronze medalist Ashley Spencer was seventh in 1:00.19.
Tennis100percentfedup.com

Serena Williams Bails Out on ‘Woke’ Tokyo Olympics As ‘Activist’ Olympian Gwen Berry Turns Back on American Flag

The Olympics isn’t looking too promising this time around. Athletes are bailing out because of the covid restrictions, and activist athletes are all about protesting. Tennis champ Serena Williams just announced she will not be going to the Tokyo Olympics. Even though she refused to say why, she previously said covid restrictions would prohibit her from seeing her daughter. Are there more athletes who will drop out because of the covid restrictions put on them in Tokyo?
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal given 5-year sanction

June 4 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist Brianna McNeal was slapped with a five-year sanction by the Athletics Integrity Unit's Disciplinary Tribunal Friday for violating anti-doping rules, which would keep her out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. McNeal, the defending 110-meter hurdle Olympic...
SportsNBC New York

Three-Time Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings Misses Out on Tokyo Olympics

After several months spent pushing hard with her new volleyball partner, three-time Olympic Gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings has missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. "The journey to becoming is hard, whether you're talking about your country or ourselves, or being a mommy or an athlete," the beach...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU women's track: Mitchell set for Olympic Trials

Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell is set to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene. Mitchell will race in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after qualifying for the event with a school-record time of 9 minutes, 48.30 seconds, which she set at the Pac-12 Championships on May 15 where she finished third. The U.S. Olympic Trial qualifying standard for the event is 9:50.00.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Final hurdle trips Waldorf runner gunning for upset

ALBUQUERQUE — There almost wasn’t a track and field season for the Santa Fe Waldorf Wolves. So, missing out on a state champion by a foot — the appendage, not the distance — wasn’t the worst thing in the world for the program although it might have felt that way for Andres Gonzales.
Sportskfgo.com

Athletics-High jumper Lasitskene, pole vaulter Sidorova to lead Russians in Tokyo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Three-time world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene and world champion pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova will lead the 10 Russian track and field athletes authorised to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, the country’s athletics federation said on Tuesday. World Athletics, the sport’s international governing body, last year fined...
SportsTribune-Star

Evans advances to Olympic Trials finals in women's high jump

Former Rose-Hulman high-jumper Liz Evans had a successful first day at the U.S. Olympics Trials on Friday. Evans advanced from her qualifying round with a leap of 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches. That tied Evans with seven other jumpers for the first leap out of the qualifying round as she was comfortably among the top 12 needed to qualify for the finals.
Worlddallassun.com

WC: Indian women's recurve archery team enters final

Paris [France], June 25 (ANI): The Indian women's recurve archery team spearheaded by star archer Deepika Kumari entered the final of the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage three on Friday. The team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari defeated France 6-2 to reach the finals and will now lock...
SportsCNS News

Record-Setting Biological Male to Compete in Women’s Weightlifting at Olympics

On Monday, New Zealand selected a biological man who identifies as a female to compete in women’s weightlifting in this year’s summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete in the games, where she will compete in the women’s super-heavyweight 87-Kilogram category, according to Reuters. Hubbard went through male puberty and has lived the majority of her life as a man. The 43 year-old transitioned eight years ago in 2013.
Sportsthevibes.com

Three women's singles players make semi-finals of Spanish International

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia continued their dominance in the women’s singles event at the 2021 Spanish International badminton championship after three national players advanced to the semi-finals in style at La Nucia, Spain. The three are the 2019 SEA Games gold medalist and championship’s fourth seed S. Kisona, former world...
BasketballClickOnDetroit.com

Final roster released for Team USA women’s basketball

The 2021 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team was released on NBC’s TODAY show on Monday. Some notable names on the team are longtime USA National Team members Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who both have been playing for Team USA since 2000 and have won eight Olympic gold medals. “USA...